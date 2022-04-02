$265.41 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce $265.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.37 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $290.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after buying an additional 89,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after acquiring an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. 140,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.80%.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.