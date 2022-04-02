$20.15 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will report $20.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.67 billion and the lowest is $19.68 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $137.00. 10,081,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,023,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Walt Disney has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.