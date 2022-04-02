$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,744,000 after purchasing an additional 193,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,759. V.F. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

