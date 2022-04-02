$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $5.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.99. 1,737,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,814. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

