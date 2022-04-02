$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will report $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. eBay reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

