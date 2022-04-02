$2.00 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $19.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,211. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. BOKF NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,724,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.