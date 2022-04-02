19,988 Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 964,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 429,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 79,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 157,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $8.01 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

