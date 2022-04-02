1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Issues Earnings Results

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of NYSE GOED opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. 1847 Goedeker has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOED. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 1847 Goedeker by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

