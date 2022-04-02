17,172 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. 8,415,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

