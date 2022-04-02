1,625 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 24,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,844. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

