1,490,417 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,490,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 177.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cognex by 73.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.