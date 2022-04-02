1,398,241 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,398,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,008,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

