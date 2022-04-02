$130.11 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will announce $130.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.22 million to $135.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $83.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $552.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.19. 777,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,431. The stock has a market cap of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

