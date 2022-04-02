12,751 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $63.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

