1,260 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $2,574,800.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,270 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,822. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $173.07. 3,644,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,900. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

