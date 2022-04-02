$100.15 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to report $100.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.70 million and the highest is $101.61 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $70.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $408.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $410.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $439.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

