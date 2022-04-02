$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.97. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

