$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $881.47 million, a PE ratio of 256.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 580,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.