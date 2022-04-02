$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. IPG Photonics also reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 786,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

