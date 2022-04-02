$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $861.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

AAWW stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. 830,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,652 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.