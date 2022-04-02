-$0.74 EPS Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.66). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,539,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,902,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 412,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

