$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Endo International posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Endo International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ:ENDP remained flat at $$2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,322,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,908. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $539.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

