$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. Silvergate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.45.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.67. The stock had a trading volume of 561,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,504. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.57.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

