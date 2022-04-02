$0.64 EPS Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. 724,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,143. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

