$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.07. 1,819,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,695. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.90. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

