$0.49 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.02. 345,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $89.60 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

