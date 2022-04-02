$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 8,138,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,144,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

