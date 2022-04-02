$0.43 EPS Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.15. 319,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,786. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $992.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

