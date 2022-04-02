-$0.35 EPS Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). Pulmonx reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

LUNG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 199,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $951.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

