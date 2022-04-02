$0.04 EPS Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 298,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

