ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $999.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $999.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.85 or 0.07392574 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,381.16 or 1.00172777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046745 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

