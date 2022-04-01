Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 64,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,465,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Get Zuora alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $289,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after acquiring an additional 400,260 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,975 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.