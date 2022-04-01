ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.48. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 20,330 shares traded.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

