ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and $5.17 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.91 or 0.07294973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.74 or 1.00222842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045361 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.