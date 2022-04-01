Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.50

Shares of Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 91957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55.

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and radio contents in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment operates television production activities under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, and Tern Television brand names.

