Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.15. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $228,026,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

