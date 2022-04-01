Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,391,800 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 3,046,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.

Get Zhaojin Mining Industry alerts:

About Zhaojin Mining Industry (Get Rating)

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.