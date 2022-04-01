Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Down 2.5%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08). 4,419,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,112,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.08).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £76.18 million and a PE ratio of -11.80.
Zephyr Energy Company Profile (LON:ZPHR)
