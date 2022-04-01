Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Down 2.5%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08). 4,419,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,112,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.08).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £76.18 million and a PE ratio of -11.80.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

