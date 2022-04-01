Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) to Hold

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Shares of PCSA opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

