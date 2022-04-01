Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ODP Corporation is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. The company’s brand portfolio includes Office Depot(R), OfficeMax(R), CompuCom(R) and Grand&Toy (R). The ODP Corporation, formerly known as Office Depot Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ODP. StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $45.83 on Thursday. ODP has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,875 shares of company stock worth $3,221,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ODP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ODP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ODP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

