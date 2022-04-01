Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to “Hold”

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.15. 334,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

