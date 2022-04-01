Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

ZVIA stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

