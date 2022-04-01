Zacks Investment Research Lowers DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.63.

DTM stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

