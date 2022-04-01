Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Sell

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

