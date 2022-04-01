Zacks Investment Research Lowers 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Dawson James raised their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ XXII opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.01.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

