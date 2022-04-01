Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Sell

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.15.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.
