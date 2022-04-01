Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Sell

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKS. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

NYSE:JKS opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

