Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Hold

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

IBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

