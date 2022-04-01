Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLP. StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Partners has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $927.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 175.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

