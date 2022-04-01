Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BARK (NYSE:BARK) to Sell

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. BARK has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that BARK will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 27,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,854,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,564,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

